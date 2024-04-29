Here comes Aklerh with ‘Dancehall Queen’

Apr - 29 - 2024

You can call it a ride on cloud nine or a walk on air. Either way, Dancehall act, Aklerh, felt on top of the world when a variety of stakeholders in the music business gathered at The Backyard, East Legon in Accra, on Friday, April 19 to listen to her newly-released ‘Dancehall Queen’ E.P.

The fast-rising artiste has six songs in the collection that explores issues like life, love and relationships.

Produced by Cashtwo and Jeph Green, the tracks are ‘Dancehall Queen,’ ‘Bad Mind’ which features Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble and ‘Body Good’ featuring Yaw Grey. The other tracks are ‘Odo,’ ‘Bra (Gbodom),’ and ‘Kingman Ting.’

The listening party was organised by Revolution Records to give industry insiders a chance to hear Aklerh’s music and socialise with her one-on-one.

Guests at the event included award-winning Reggae Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku. He welcomed Aklerh as the latest addition to the club of Reggae Dancehall practitioners and pledged support for the young woman.

The founder of the Guinness Ghana DJs Awards, Merqury Quaye, expressed admiration for Aklerh and said he had been fascinated by how quickly she was getting entrenched in the Reggae Dancehall arena.

A well-known musician, Amandzeba, praised Aklerh for “a unique voice which was being well-used.

In a chat with King Lagazee of Asaase Radio, Aklerh said she was into Reggae and Dancehall because they naturally pull at her but she was equally efficient at other styles of popular music.

With her eye-catching looks and bold lyrics, listeners are encouraged to take a moment to appreciate the talent this young woman has brought along.



The ‘Dancehall Queen’ EP is currently available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple, Boomplay, Audiomack, Deezer and Tidal.