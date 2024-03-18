EPCG pastors train to build capacity

Alberto Mario Noretti Life Mar - 18 - 2024 , 12:07

A five-days capacity building course for 30 leaders of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) opened at Peki-Wudome in the Volta Region on Monday March 11, 2024.

The participants included presbytery moderators, departmental heads, desk officers, heads of men, women and youth units, and standing committee members.

The training topics included administration management, project supervision, proposal writing, book keeping and auditing.

The objective was to equip the participants with the appropriate skills to execute their various tasks as church leaders, to bring growth, development and transformation to the ministry in their presbyteries.

At the opening, the Moderator of the General Assembly of EPCG, Rt Rev. Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine Agbeko (rtd), said the novel programme was to ensure that the cadres were not appointed to their roles without the proper orientation for the job assigned them.

“They are expected to maintain the values of the church at their duty post all the time,” he added.

Also Rev. Dr Agbeko said the training was part of a strategy to make the EPCG visible in the communities, and in a fast-changing world, and that required innovation and intuition from the leaders of the church.

“It is also important they identify problems in their communities and find solutions to them,” he added.

The Moderator said whatever the EPCG took from the communities; it gave it back to them in many folds.

He explained that it was the stance of the church to make impact in education, health, climate change, agriculture and investments in viable development projects to benefit humanity.

Rev. Dr Agbeko observed there were too many churches now in Ghana with dubious origins, exploiting the poor and ignorant in society for money, saying it was rather proper for churches to support legitimate businesses and investments to assist the poor with skills to earn a decent living.