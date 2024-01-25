Extra Fashion Ghana relocates shop to Dansoman

Gloria Apprey Life Jan - 25 - 2024 , 16:18



Extra Fashion Ghana has officially relocated its flagship shop from Adabraka to Dansoman in Accra.

According to the Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of the brand, Mrs Barbara Sintim-Misa, this move was in order to create a more spacious, conducive and artistic space that represented the brand.

At the opening event recently, the art inspired Afrocentric clothing brand saw in attendance art and fashion lovers as well as existing customers.

Kids are also not left out

It kicked off with a prayer from the Catechist of the Adabraka Official Town Presbyterian Church, Accra, Eugene Addo.

With a prayer for abundant blessings and protection from harm, the shop has been officially opened.

The CEO who is also a graduate of the Joyce Ababio Design Institute Africa, highlighted that their collections were all hand-made in collaboration with artist and fashion designers.

“Our fabrics and fabric paints are sourced from the finest material in order to create a masterpiece with every stitch and brush stroke”, she added.

Her desgins brings joy to the wearer

Speaking to an attendee, Mrs Salomey Adukwei, who purchased a piece from the brand’s Mayflower Collection, she loved the pretty African woman paintings on the dresses.

Beaming with smiles, she added that this was her third purchase with the first two, customised with a painting of herself and another with her daughter.

TV personality, Gifty Anti rocking her customised design

Touching on the choice of brand name, the CEO said it paid tribute to her late mother who was also a fashion designer.

The Chief Executive Officer of Extra Fashion Ghana, Mrs Barbara Sintim-Misa

“I learnt the trade from her and created my own version, with an aim to promote African fabric and art.”, she said.

She also entreated the public to brace themselves for more head-turning collections because it was poised to serve its customers with nothing short of excellence.