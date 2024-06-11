Procus Ghana Limited: Looking for a Supply Chain Head

Procus Ghana Limited (producers of Kivo Brand products) is looking for a supply chain head for its Ghana operations.

The position is based out of Tema and reporting to the factory head.

Job Responsibilities:

Job Requirement:

  • Education Minimum graduate degree in supply chain
  • 15 years plus experience out of which at least 5 years has to be at a senior level in a medium to big size FMCG company

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to [email protected]

