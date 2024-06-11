Procus Ghana Limited: Looking for a Supply Chain Head
Procus Ghana Limited (producers of Kivo Brand products) is looking for a supply chain head for its Ghana operations.
The position is based out of Tema and reporting to the factory head.
Job Responsibilities:
-
Managing the manufacturing and distribution processes
-
Working with procurement managers, buyers, and vendors to source the right materials
or products
-
Negotiating contracts with suppliers, vendors, contractors, and customers
-
Utilizing software to track goods from factory to warehouse
-
Using data analytics to forecast demand for inventory, analyze performance of products,
and measure against the economy (and other factors)
-
Cutting costs at every level while maintaining quality and meeting sustainability targets
-
Developing new and existing relationships with suppliers and partners
-
Innovating the supply chain process and efficiency
-
Staying abreast of trends and developments in the sector and technologies
-
Dealing with inbound logistics at ports
Job Requirement:
- Education Minimum graduate degree in supply chain
- 15 years plus experience out of which at least 5 years has to be at a senior level in a medium to big size FMCG company