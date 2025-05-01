Featured

West Africa: INTERPOL finds 150 stolen vehicles from Canada in Nigeria, Ghana, others in 2 weeks

GraphicOnline International News May - 01 - 2025 , 08:39 3 minutes read

An INTERPOL-led police operation in West Africa has uncovered approximately 150 stolen vehicles, most of them from Canada, as part of a sweeping two-week crackdown on cross-border vehicle trafficking and organised crime.

The operation, codenamed Safe Wheels, took place from March 17 to 30, 2025 and involved national law enforcement agencies across 12 West African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria. More than 12,600 vehicles were inspected during the operation, resulting in the seizure of over 75 vehicles and the launch of 18 new investigations into vehicle crime and its links to organised criminal networks.

According to INTERPOL, the majority of stolen vehicles were traced to Canada, while others were identified as having been stolen in France, Germany and the Netherlands. Toyota, Peugeot and Honda were the most commonly recovered makes.

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of vehicles are stolen around the world, yet the initial theft is often only the beginning of a vehicle’s journey into the global criminal underworld,” said David Caunter, INTERPOL’s Director of Organized and Emerging Crime.

“Stolen vehicles are trafficked across the globe, traded for drugs and other illicit commodities, enriching organized crime groups and even terrorists. INTERPOL’s SMV (Stolen Motor Vehicle) database is the strongest tool we have to track stolen vehicles and identify the criminals involved in this global trade,” he added.

The SMV database, which INTERPOL provides to its 196 member states, allowed officers in the region to check suspicious vehicles and immediately confirm their status. In 2024 alone, the database helped identify around 270,000 stolen vehicles globally.

In Nigeria, the operation uncovered six high-end vehicles—four of which bore signs of forced entry—hidden in freight containers arriving in Lagos from Canada. The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) confirmed that all six vehicles, including Toyota and Lexus models, had been reported stolen in Canada in 2024. Investigations are ongoing in collaboration with Canada’s INTERPOL National Central Bureau.

In support of Safe Wheels, INTERPOL deployed nine officers and experts from its SMV Task Force, including a specialist from Canada, to assist local law enforcement in Benin, Cabo Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo. The operation was carried out under Project Drive Out, a new partnership between INTERPOL and the Government of Canada aimed at curbing vehicle theft and the illegal trade in auto parts. Funding for the project was provided by Canada.

The participating INTERPOL member countries included Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo. Daily, law enforcement teams in these countries established an average of 46 checkpoints to inspect vehicles and track trafficked units.

Officials say the successful coordination of Safe Wheels highlights the growing threat of transnational vehicle crime in West Africa, often linked to broader networks of smuggling and illicit trade. The operation marks a significant step in regional efforts to clamp down on organised vehicle theft and bolster international policing cooperation.