South African deal agreed as MPs due to elect president

Graphic.com.gh International News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 13:04

South African deal agreed as Members of Parliament (MPs) are due to elect president.

A coalition deal has been confirmed that will see Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as president.

The leader of the second largest party, which is part of the deal, calls this a 'new chapter' for the country.

The new MPs have been sworn in after the 29 May election.

That was when the African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority for the first time in 30 years.

The outcome forced the party into coalition talks.

The MPs are expected to elect the president after the election of the speaker and deputy speaker of parliament.

The party that came third in the poll - ex-President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe - has challenged the outcome of the election and said its MPs would not turn up.

more to follow...