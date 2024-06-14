Featured

Meet South Africa’s youngest MP who is aged 20

Graphic.com.gh International News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 13:17

As the voting for speaker is still going on, one of those who will be taking part is Cleo Wilskut, who at the age of 20 is the current South African parliament's youngest Member of Parliament (MP).

Earlier Wilskut, a Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP, walked alongside her party leader Gayton McKenzie, as she took the oath with eight other legislators. Jasmine Petersen - another of the party's MPs - is 22.

Once the election of speaker and deputy speaker is completed they will participate in the election of the country's next president.

That's set to be Cyril Ramaphosa after a deal for a Government of National Unity was agreed, which the PA is also backing.

