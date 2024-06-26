Kenya's president withdraws tax plan after deadly protest
Kenya’s President William Ruto says he will withdraw a finance bill containing controversial tax hikes after deadly protests which saw parliament set ablaze on Tuesday.
In an address to the nation, he said it was clear that Kenyans "want nothing" to do with the bill.
"I concede," he said, adding that he will not sign the bill into law.
At least 22 people were killed in Tuesday’s protests, according to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHRC).
