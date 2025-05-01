Next article: West Africa: INTERPOL finds 150 stolen vehicles from Canada in Nigeria, Ghana, others in 2 weeks

Kamala Harris hits out at Trump in first major speech since losing election

Graphic.com.gh International News May - 01 - 2025 , 18:29 1 minute read

Former vice-president Kamala Harris has criticised the Trump administration's agenda in her first major speech since losing the US election.

Speaking at an event run by Emerge, a political organisation that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for public office, she singled out the administration's handling of the economy and immigration policy.

But, she said, "fear isn't the only thing that's contagious. Courage is contagious".

She struck a defiant posture as she praised the leaders and institutions pushing back against Trump and his aggressive agenda – from the members of Congress acting boldly to the judges “who uphold the rule of law in the face of those who would jail them”, the universities defying the administration’s “unconstitutional demands”, and the everyday Americans rallying to protect social security.

The Republican's tariffs are "clearly inviting a recession," Ms Harris added.

Ms Harris's speech came as Ukraine and the US announced they have reached a ‘historic’ minerals deal following months of sometimes fraught negotiations.

The speech – her most forceful since Trump returned to power – marked a notable reemergence for Harris.

Ms Harris, who now lives in Los Angeles and is weighing her next move – a possible run for California governor next year or another bid for the presidency in 2028 – has mostly kept a low profile since leaving office in January following her devastating loss to Trump in November.