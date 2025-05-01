Next article: Kamala Harris hits out at Trump in first major speech since losing election

Featured

Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré thanks global supporters in anti-imperialism campaign

Graphic.com.gh International News May - 01 - 2025 , 23:27 2 minutes read

Burkina Faso junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has expressed deep gratitude to citizens and pan-African supporters worldwide for their solidarity in the country’s ongoing fight against imperialism and neo-colonialism.

In a powerful message delivered on Wednesday, April 30, Traoré acknowledged the global demonstrations held in support of his government's vision for a sovereign and self-determined Africa.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to all peace-loving patriots and pan-Africanists who rallied on April 30, 2025, to support our commitment to building a new Burkina Faso and a new Africa, free from imperialist domination,” he said.

He emphasized that the international solidarity strengthens his government’s resolve in its pursuit of justice and equality.

“Your support reinforces our belief that our struggle for a fairer and more equitable world is just,” Traoré stated.

Positioning himself as a leading voice in the pan-African revival movement, Traoré reaffirmed his determination to resist external pressures.

“We will never bow to adversity. We will stand firm until our people achieve true emancipation,” he declared. “With your support, we are confident that victory over the forces of oppression is within reach.”

He concluded by calling for a united continental front: “Together, in solidarity, we will defeat imperialism and neo-colonialism—for a free, dignified, and sovereign Africa.”