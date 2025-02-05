ECOWAS integration in Ghana’s interest – Foreign Minister-designate

The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to advancing the integration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He said ECOWAS regional integration remained a priority for the government, as it aligned with Ghana’s strategic national interests and was in conformity with the 1992 Constitution.

“President Mahama believes that our regional integration agenda should be pursued and not abandoned. Articles 40 and 73 of the 1992 Constitution enjoin all of us to ensure that our strategic national interest remains at the centre of our foreign policy considerations,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa also congratulated ECOWAS on its achievements as the organisation marks a significant milestone of 50 years in existence.

“ECOWAS is 50, and Ghana is likely to host the 50-year celebrations to mark this milestone,” he said.

He made these remarks while answering questions during his vetting in Parliament as part of his approval process to become Ghana’s top diplomat.

Dialogue

The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs stated that Ghana supported ECOWAS’ efforts to engage in dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to reintegrate them into the regional bloc and foster cooperation in critical areas such as security and trade.

According to him, President Mahama’s commitment to dialogue and regional integration was demonstrated by his appointment of a special envoy to the Sahel.

“Even though our three neighbours—Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger—have ceased to be part of ECOWAS, we must remain conscious of the fact that, as close neighbours, we share common challenges. Even as we promote democracy and reject coups, we continue to face serious threats such as violent extremism and terrorism,” he said.

“As good neighbours, President Mahama believes that we should not give up on dialogue,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa stressed that ongoing dialogue was essential for regional stability, peace, unity, and sustainable development.

“I think it will be to our collective credit if, during our tenure, we are able to engage our neighbours and facilitate their return to ECOWAS. That would truly be the icing on the cake as ECOWAS celebrates 50 years of existence,” he added.