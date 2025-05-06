Featured

133 Cardinals arrive in Rome to elect new pope

Reuters International News May - 06 - 2025 , 14:05 2 minutes read

All of the 133 cardinals expected to take part in the secret conclave to elect a new pope have arrived in Rome, the Vatican said yesterday, with the race to succeed Pope Francis seen as wide open.

The conclave will start behind the closed, wooden doors of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday afternoon, with all cardinals aged under 80 entitled to take part in choosing a successor to Francis, who died last month.

Some cardinals are looking for a new pope who will continue with Francis' push for a more transparent, welcoming church, while others are seeking retrenchment to more traditional roots that put a premium on doctrine.

Conclaves are often spread out over several days, with multiple votes held before a contender wins the necessary three-quarters majority to become pope.

The world's Catholic cardinals have been meeting on a near-daily basis since the day after Francis' death on April 21 to discuss the state of the 1.4-billion-member church, with the number of participating clerics gradually swelling.

The Vatican said 180 cardinals, including 132 electors, took part in a meeting on Monday morning. The 133rd elector is also in Rome but did not take part in the discussions. Two cardinals, one from Spain and one from Kenya, will not be joining the conclave for health reasons, the Vatican said.

Among the questions addressed yesterday was "strong concern" about divisions within the church, said the Vatican spokesman, a possible reference to splits over Francis' decision to allow blessings for same-sex partners and to open discussion about the role of women in the church.

Cardinals also talked about the profile of a future pope —"a figure who must be present, close, capable of being a bridge and a guide ... a shepherd close to the real life of the people," the spokesman said.

While there are a few cardinals seen as potential front-runners to succeed Francis — two often mentioned are Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle — many of the voting clerics have not made up their minds. — REUTERS