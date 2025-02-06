Next article: Lieutenant-General Arnold Quainoo (rtd): The redoubtable soldier who came, saw and conquered

Resetting Ghana: A call to ethics in political and corporate governance

Akwasi Opong-Fosu Opinion Feb - 06 - 2025

Aristotle on Ethics: The Path to the Good Life

Aristotle (384 - 322 BCE) viewed ethics as a practical science centred on human well-being and pursuing virtue through rational action. In his influential work, Nicomachean Ethics, he argued that ethical behaviour is not about rigid rules but cultivating good character and practising virtues like courage, justice, and temperance. For Aristotle, the ultimate goal of ethical living is to achieve eudaimonia, often translated as the “good life” or “human flourishing.” As he succinctly put it, ethics is the discipline of human behaviour to achieve the good life.

Ethics and governance in the Ghanaian context

The importance of ethics in governance cannot be overstated, particularly in the Ghanaian context. Ethics provide the moral foundation for decision-making, ensuring that leaders prioritise the well-being of citizens and stakeholders over personal interests. However, numerous scandals and crises in recent years have exposed Ghana’s failure to uphold ethical principles in political and corporate governance.

Ethical lapses in political governance

In Ghana’s political governance, ethics is crucial for promoting transparency, accountability, and trust. Ethical governance ensures politicians act in the public interest rather than for personal gain. However, the political landscape has been marred by incidents demonstrating significant neglect of ethical behaviour. Recent events in Parliament, such as the physical altercations among parliamentarians and the subsequent suspension of members by the Speaker, highlight the erosion of decorum and ethical conduct in one of Ghana’s highest institutions of governance. The chaos in Parliament sends a dangerous signal to citizens about the diminishing moral standards of the country’s leaders, undermining public trust in governance.

These ethical shortcomings are further reflected in public calls for sacking government officials who have crossed ethical lines by engaging in overt partisan politics. This agitation underscores the need for stricter enforcement of ethical rules, particularly by the Public Services Commission, which is mandated to uphold integrity in public administration. Failure to address such misconduct weakens public service and erodes citizens’ trust in government institutions, as many feel that public servants serve political agendas rather than the public good.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative’s (2020) report on corruption in Ghana highlighted how corruption adversely affects economic development and poverty reduction. Incidents like the “Galamsey” scandal continue to exemplify how ethical lapses can lead to environmental and societal damage. As political leaders prioritise self-interest over national interest, Ghana’s natural resources, governance structures, and overall development have paid the price.

Ethical lapses in corporate governance

Ghana’s corporate governance landscape has similarly suffered from a lack of ethics. Numerous corporate scandals, such as the collapse of the banking sector, highlight how unethical practices—abysmal risk management and conflicts of interest—can have catastrophic consequences. The 2018 banking crisis, which led to the collapse of multiple financial institutions, was a direct result of weak governance structures, as outlined in the Bank of Ghana’s (2018) investigative report. It noted how corporate executives and board members prioritised short-term profits and personal gains over prudent financial management, leading to a loss of public confidence in the banking system.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (2019) also emphasised that unethical behaviour and poor regulatory oversight exacerbated the crisis. As a result, depositors lost trust, businesses folded, and many employees faced job losses—further contributing to economic instability.

Consequences of ethical failures

The absence of ethics in governance has had far-reaching effects on Ghana’s development, including an erosion of trust, social unrest, and economic instability. As the Afrobarometer (2020) report highlights, trust in institutions like the presidency, parliament, and judiciary has declined significantly over the past decade. The growing dissatisfaction among citizens points to a governance crisis, where unethical behaviour among public officials has become normalised.

The Way Forward: Strategies to Bridge the Ethical Gap

To address the missing link of ethics in governance, Ghana must adopt a multifaceted approach:

1. Ethics Education and Training Programs: Leaders in both public and private sectors need continuous ethics training to understand the long-term value of ethical decision-making over short-term gains. These programs should be introduced in government agencies, schools, and corporate organisations.

2. Robust Regulatory Frameworks and Enforcement Mechanisms: Strengthening anti-corruption institutions, such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Public Services Commission, is critical. These bodies must be empowered to effectively enforce laws, sanction misconduct, and deter unethical behaviour.

3. Public Services Commission Enforcement: The recent agitation for removing officials who engaged in partisan politics highlights the need for the Public Services Commission to step up and enforce rules that separate public administration from political influence. This would ensure that public servants prioritise national development over political loyalty.

4. Active Stakeholder Engagement: Citizens, civil society organisations, and the media are key in holding leaders accountable. By demanding greater transparency and engaging actively in governance processes, stakeholders can help promote a culture of integrity.

Conclusion

Ethics remains the missing link in Ghana’s political and corporate governance, contributing to the erosion of trust, social unrest, and economic instability. The recent misconduct in Parliament and the public outcry against officials engaging in unethical behaviour demonstrate the urgent need for reforms. Ghana must embed ethics at the core of its governance systems to reverse this trend through education, regulation, and accountability measures.

A national reset prioritising ethical leadership will create a foundation of integrity, transparency, and accountability across public and private institutions. With ethics as a guiding principle, Ghana can rebuild trust, stabilise its economy, and foster sustainable development, creating a more just and equitable society for future generations.



Akwasi Opong-Fosu is a governance and public policy analyst. He has served in various capacities in public service, including a member of parliament, ministerial positions in Local Government, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and a minister of state at the Presidency. He has served as Head of the Local Government Service and UN special advisor on Local Authorities.