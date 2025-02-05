Next article: From unipolarity to multipolarity: The rise of emerging powers and its consequences

Lieutenant-General Arnold Quainoo (rtd): The redoubtable soldier who came, saw and conquered

Reuben Addo Opinion Feb - 05 - 2025 , 18:01 3 minutes read

Lieutenant-General Arnold Hudson Kobina Quainoo retired was born on July 5, 1939, at Kpando in the Volta Region and attended Saint Augustine's College for his secondary education.

A daring and adventurous chap, he demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities which awed all and sundry.

Motivated by a desire to strive for unparalleled success, he enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy established on April 1, 1960 as one of the fifty-four officer cadets of Regular Career Course Intake Two.

After undergoing weeks of rigorous training, he further trained at the Indian Military Academy which honed the careers of notable soldiers namely Lieutenant-General Benedictus Kodzo Akafia, Major-General John Puanye Addah, Brigadier Martin Koku Gameli Ahiaglo, Colonels Ebenezer Daniel Falconer Prah, S.B Turkson, Kwame Baah, Chemogoh Dodzil Benni, Albert Kwame Gbekor, Lieutenant-Colonels Alex Kofi Laatey Ayeh and John Lucas Abito.

On December 10, 1962, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant with the service number GH/477.

A highly-trained officer, he earned his Rangers badge after attending the U.S Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1967.

His academic pursuits took him to the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, India in 1970 and the United States International Defence Management course at Monterey, California seven years later.

This enabled him to serve in recognizable and respectable capacities within the Armed Forces.

A two-time Army Chief of Staff, he occupied the position of Chief of Defence Staff from August 25, 1983 to September 22, 1989.

Under his command, he played a critical role in stabilizing the Armed Forces during a politically turbulent period which earned him the moniker ' Buffalo Soldier.'

In August 1990, he was appointed the first Force Commander of ECOMOG, leading peacekeeping efforts in war-ravaged Liberia.

A year later, he was handed the position of Youth and Sports Secretary during the era of the Provisional National Defence Council a role he faithfully and diligently executed till 1993.

The Black Stars finished as losing finalists at the 1992 Nations Cup held in Senegal under his tenure.

After thirty-four years of unblemished and meritorious service, he was honourably released on February 9, 1996.

Beyond military service, he made notable contrbutions to Ghana's national life.

He founded and served as Executive Director of the Centre for Conflict Resolution at Dzorwulu.

During the era of late President John Atta Mills, he was appointed as the Armed Forces' representative to the Council of State chaired by Professor Kofi Nyidevu Awoonor also of blessed memory.

The three-star General's career epitomized service, leadership and resilience.

His impact on the Ghana Armed Forces and contributions to regional peace will remain etched in history.

A staunch Catholic who left behind a legacy of courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to Ghana and West Africa, he is survived by Juliet Flora Quainoo and seven children.