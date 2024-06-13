Featured

Wakayna’s ‘Road to greatness’ is here

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 11:55

Since he announced his presence in 2019 with his song Africa Nice, Afrofusion artiste, Wakayna has been working his way up the music ladder.

It hasn’t been an easy climb for the native of Nogokpo, who is bent on living his music dream as one of Ghana’s biggest music exports in the next few years.

For now, that ambition may seem far from Wakayna, whose real name is Francis Dogbey, but he is very hopeful a good strategy will change the cause.

And with the support of his management, he is set to embark on ‘The Road to Greatness Concert’ (RTGC) project aimed at building a strong image and brand in line with his ambition.

The concert will start in July and Wakayna explains that it is a partnership with various popular clubs and venues across Ghana.

The goal is to reintroduce his brand to the public, engage them and get feedback to enhance its appeal.

“I have been doing music professionally for five years and I think I need to do things differently. Learn new things and solicit views on how to grow brand. That is why my team put together Road to Greatness concert.

“I’m looking forward to a sincere feedback and also consider all the public recommendations,” he told Graphic Showbiz on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Wakayna also disclosed that his team is working tireless to host a Greatness concert in the last quarter of the year to climax ‘The Road to Greatness Concert’ project.

“Following the successful conclusion of the RTGC, there will be a culminating event, the Greatness concert where we will all come together at a selected location for a mega concert,” he said.

That is not all, Wakayna, who is also known for songs such as Africa Nice, Freedom Cry and Craze Mad is ready to release Who is That EP in September.

Already, Wakayna is getting some attention with Akutu, off the upcoming project, with Hiplife pioneer, Reggie Rockstone endorsing the song in a social media post on Friday.

“I was really happy to see Reggie Rockstone big me up on social media. It means a lot to me and a source of encouragement to keep going,” he stated.