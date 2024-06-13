Next article: Wakayna’s ‘Road to greatness’ is here

2024 Kente Festival launched

From Alberto Mario Noretti, HO Showbiz News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 17:22

THE 2024 Kente Festival of the people of Agotime in the Volta Region was recently launched in Ho amid pomp and rich a display of colours.

The celebration, slated for August 4-10 is on the theme: Repositioning The Kente Heritage For Inclusive Development.



The highlights of the celebration will include children and women’s day, musket firing, exhibitions of Kente, water fetching by maidens, godigbe (landing day), and climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, August 10, 2024.



Nancy Akusika Duasimele, MC at the launch

The Agotime-Ziope District Chief Executive (DCE), Emilia Emefa Adzimah, who launched it, said the Agotime traditional area was known for its rich culture, as evident by the Kente Festival.



She therefore, entreated the people of Agotime to avoid petty chieftaincy disputes and preserve the noble image of the area.



“Let the celebration this year be a turning point for reunification, a joint front, and a bold step for progress,” she added.



The Kente Festival Coordinator, Elvis Attivoe, said Kente cloth was a blessing to the Agotime Traditional Area.



He maintained the Kente Festival was the richest in Ghana, gaining growing global appreciation.



For that matter, Mr Attivoe entreated master weavers to respond to the tastes and demands of the local and global Kente markets with corresponding brands of the Kente trademarks.



The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson, who was special guest at the launch, pointed out the importance of the festival was to maintain the traditions of the people while embracing modernity and ensuring the people remained connected to their roots.



In that regard, he said, innovative ways must be explored to integrate Kente into the broader spectrum of development, promoting Kente on global platforms, fostering tourism and creating educational opportunities that highlighted the significance of Kente on the culture of the people.



A member of the festival planning committee, Dr George-Grandy Hallow, said Kente transcended ethnic and geographic boundaries.



“When Akan proverbs resonate within the Ewe culture, and the values shared by the Ewe people align with those in the northern regions of Ghana, we find good reason for celebrating Kente as a cultural artefact that binds us.” he added.



A renowned entrepreneur, Cephas Kafui Apenuvor who presided, called on the youth of Agotime to embrace Kente weaving as a lucrative livelihood.



Mr Apenuvor, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Cephas K. Company Limited, said there were bright and ever-growing prospects for the Kente industry.





