Featured

Atongo Zimba: Ghanaians didn’t appreciate my songs because I didn’t sing in Twi

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 19:30

Ghanaian musician, Atongo Zimba has revealed that he failed to get attention in Ghana at the beginning of his career because he wasn’t singing in Twi.

Advertisement

He noted that the lack of attention happened because music patrons were more focused on songs in Twi and those themed on gossip and women.

Speaking on the latest edition of Evibes, the musician known for songs such as Savanah Breeze, Barefoot in the Sand and No Beer in Heaven said although the messages and stories in his songs were not well-received in Ghana at the time, people from outside the country enjoyed them.

“In other countries they don’t care about how you sing but rather the spirit and the message and also the energy you bring from your heart. They value that which in end makes you have a good life too.

“But those days when I was in Ghana, you have to sing in Twi, gossip or girls before people will listen to you. Ghanaians at that time were listening to the stories in the song and not the music. My message and stories in my songs were boring for Ghanaians,” he said.

Atongo Zimba’s Barefoot in the Sand album was nominated "African CD of the Year" in 2007 by Amsterdam television.