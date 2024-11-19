Next article: Parents of late UK teen plead with Nigerian fraudsters to stop sextortion

Use your platforms to preach peace – NCC Director to Creatives

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 11:45

THE Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Nana Otuo Owuahene Acheampong, has called on Ghanaian Creatives to dedicate their respective platforms to promote peace, particularly with the general election just around the corner.

With a rich history of cultural and social impact, Ghana’s creative community, including actors, musicians, filmmakers, poets, dancers, comedians, visual artists among others, has long been a pillar of expression.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines of the launch of Theatre for Peace project on Monday, November 11 in Accra, Nana Acheampong emphasised the unique ability of artistic expressions to effectively reach a wider audience.

He pointed out that through storytelling, drama, music, dance among others, players in the sector could present peace as a relatable and necessary goal, helping audiences connect with it on a personal level.

"People tend to absorb and remember visuals and sounds far more effectively than simple conversations. This unique power to communicate deeply and memorably places a special responsibility on creatives.”

“By using their platforms strategically, I am certain they can shape and influence society in a meaningful way, particularly when it comes to spreading messages of peace,” he stated.

According to Nana Acheampong, this was achievable because creatives’ influence could go beyond surface-level interactions and contribute to a lasting culture of peace that endures long after election cycles.

He noted that this moment required a renewed commitment from the creative community to use their talents in service of national unity and therefore encouraged them to weave themes of harmony and understanding into their work across all mediums.

“Making peace a theme in your works, whether through a heartfelt song, a moving film or a compelling stage performance, you have the unique ability to make peace feel tangible and achievable. As people experience these stories and see peace as something relatable and essential, the message of empathy and harmony will spread.

“Our Creatives have the potential to create impactful and lasting messages. These artistic expressions can go beyond surface-level interactions, fostering a true culture of peace that lingers in people's minds and shapes their perceptions over time.”

The Theatre for Peace project is a collaboration between NCC and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to foster peace across the nation during and after the upcoming general election.

The project aims at addressing potential conflicts and promote unity among Ghanaians during the election season.

By leveraging drama, storytelling, live art installations, musical performances etc. NCC and NCCE hope to communicate the importance of peaceful civic participation and conflict resolution in a way that resonates with audience across all demographics.

The initiative will be replicated across Ghana's regions, bringing locally relevant messages of peace to communities nationwide.