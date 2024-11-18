Next article: Davido to mark birthday with N300m ( GHS2,863,546.35)donation to orphanages

Previous article: Beyoncé to star in NFL half-time show on Christmas Day

Featured

Oil barons, pastors were chasing Regina Daniels before I married her – Ned Nwoko

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 14:01

Popular Nigerian Senator, Ned Nwoko has validated his wife, actress Regina Daniels’ previous claim of having multiple suitors before their marriage.

In October, the actress revealed that she had over 20 boyfriends for different purposes before meeting Ned.

Advertisement

However, speaking in a now trending video on social media, Ned Nwoko confirmed his wife’s claim.

Talking about his wife’s past relationships with his friends, Ned said, “She is such a gem. Just like she mentioned recently yes she had 20 men.

“She told me there were so many suitors including pastors, oil bunkers, film producers. And how they were sending her things.”

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Regina Daniels wrote; “Honestly, I always love hearing hubby speak about me with so much love, especially in my absence.”

Watch video: