Nigerian content creator, Jadrolita undergoes mouth tumour surgery

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 12:09

Nigerian content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jadrolita has undergone a mouth tumour surgery.

In October, Jadrolita opened up on her battle with a jawline tumour.

Giving an update on Jadrolita’s health in an Instagram post, Peller, a fellow content creator, shared pictures of his partner presumably at the hospital.

He wrote; “Thank you God for successful surgery. My baby is now getting better. God you are the greatest.”

Reacting to the development, many celebrities like Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao and skit maker Craze Clown took to the comment section to celebrate the success of the surgery.