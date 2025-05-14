Featured

TNYOU Fitness hosts Ghana Walk 2025

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 14 - 2025 , 13:05 2 minutes read

It is said that “good health is wealth” and that is what TNYOU Fitness did when they hosted hundreds of participants to keep fit at their annual Ghana Walk event which happened on Saturday, May 10.

TNYOU Fitness is a virtual wellness platform that has, for the past 10 years, helped individuals especially women take control of their health through guided home workouts, nutrition support, and lifestyle coaching.

Founded by Sena Yeboah, TNYOU Fitness was built with one goal: to make fitness and wellness accessible to everyone, regardless of location, schedule, or fitness level.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, TNYOU Fitness hosted the Ghana Walk 2025 aimed at raising, awareness about the rising threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Ghana and to encourage Ghanaians to adopt healthy, active lifestyles.

The walk, which began at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium at 6:00am, has participants walking the streets through American House, ARS Roundabout, UPSA, getting back to the University of Ghana Stadium.

It drew participants across various sectors including public and private institutions, youth organizations, civil society, and healthcare professionals all united in their commitment to promoting health and fitness.

A special focus of the event was on empowering women to prioritise their well-being.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, Sena Yeboah explained that the purpose of the Ghana Walk 2025, noting that the annual event has been a means to encourage Ghanaians to prioritise their health through simple, consistent physical activity.

“It doesn’t matter how busy you are or where you live. TNYOU is virtual. Whether your goal is to lose weight, flatten your tummy, or simply stay active, you can achieve it right from your home. Being slim doesn’t always mean being healthy. Your body must serve you for life, so take care of it now”, she said.

“This walk was more than just exercise. It was a movement. A call to action. A statement that says, no more. No more silent suffering. No more neglecting our health. It’s time to take control”, she added.

The campaign was also a response to worrying statistics from the World Health Organization, which show that 43% of deaths in Ghana are caused by preventable NCDs such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

Many of these illnesses can be prevented through awareness, healthier choices, and regular physical activity.

The Ghana Walk Campaign supports Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, aiming to create a lasting culture of fitness and preventive health care throughout the nation.