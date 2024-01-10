TB Joshua’s miracles not fake; he healed me of skin disease, says singer Victor AD

Nigerian singer Victor Adere, better known as Victor AD, has revealed how the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, healed him of skin disease after an encounter with the late preacher.

Victor AD made this revelation in a post via his official X handle on Wednesday.

The singer condemned the recent BBC documentary about the late televangelist.

Recall that in the three-part documentary, various persons accused Joshua of staging miracles, rape, sexual assault, and torture among others.

Narrating his family’s encounter at SCOAN, Victor AD said he was healed of skin disease at the age of six, his mum’s hand was restored after a gunshot wound following a robbery incident and his sister’s sight was restored after an encounter with Joshua.

The 30-year-old said Joshua fed and gave his family shelter when they were homeless and none of his miracles were staged.

He said: “Prophet TB Joshua fake ke? Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restored my mum’s hand that was supposed to be amputated due to gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days.

“So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God.”

Victor AD first spoke about his encounter at SCOAN in 2022 during an interview with Isaac Moses on a programme called My TBJ Moments on Emmanuel TV in which he detailed how his sister was healed of blindness via a phone call with TB Joshua in 1998. (Related article TB Joshua's Emmanuel TV to cease broadcast on DStv amid BBC doc controversy)

The Lagos-born singer who also narrated his healing encounter with the SCOAN founder said he was healed from skin disease after Joshua prayed for him in 2001.

SCOAN has since countered the documentary by the BBC, describing it as “roadside journalism”.

Joshua died on June 5, 2021, following an Emmanuel TV partner’s meeting, exactly a week before his 58th birthday.