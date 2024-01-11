Government should build stronger collabo to elevate December in GH globally -GMA-USA organiser

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 11 - 2024

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Don’s Music Production and organisers of Ghana Music Awards-USA, Dennis Boafo, is urging the government to collaborate with Ghanaian event organisers outside the country to promote December in GH.

He acknowledged the growing success of December in GH in the last few years but pointed out that more could be achieved when the government teamed up with recognised event organisers to officially drive publicity in the Diaspora.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz yesterday, January 10, Dennis Boafo, popularly known as Don D, said even though some Ghanaian event organisers had not been officially commissioned, they had taken up the responsibility of pushing December in GH in the diaspora over the years.

Don D was very hopeful that a good partnership, which is non-existent at the moment, would strengthen the goals of the initiative.

“Yes, the government is doing well by providing the enabling environment for December in GH to thrive, but I can tell you on authority that Ghanaian event organisers in the UK, US and other places are really pushing without any official mandate.

“As I’m talking to you now, there are a few tourists right here in Ghana at the moment who came for December in GH because I told them about it. Can you imagine the number of tourists who will be in Ghana should there be a collaboration?” he asked.

He goes on to say “This is not to chastise or criticise the government for any wrongdoing but to draw attention to something that will go a long way to build a stronger impact of December in GH in the diaspora. There is some level of collaboration with a few entities but I’m waiting for the time when the government will expand its network.

“Yes, I know that the government works with the embassies but it will be equally worthy to involve event organisers. We are here and regularly meet potential patrons at events and other social functions. We have an organised platform to sell December in GH,” he said.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, officially launched the #DecemberInGH campaign in 2019 to promote Ghana as a December holiday season destination for the global African family and beyond.

The campaign has undoubtedly put Ghana in the spotlight as a preferred holiday season destination attracting people from diverse backgrounds, particularly those of African ancestry.

And again as one of the most anticipated events on the calendar, many travellers book their trip to partake in festivals such as AfroFuture, among others.

Don D told Graphic Showbiz that even though Ghana was believed to be cashing in big time during the festivities, that could be an erroneous impression considering that airlines such as Delta Air Lines made huge profits in December.

“Truth is that other countries, particularly the USA, are really benefiting big from December in GH. People come to Ghana but the question one should ask is, is the Ghanaian economy really benefitting? For instance, Delta sells the highest number of tickets in December. They, as well as other airlines, are making a lot of money from people travelling to Ghana every December.

“How does Ghana stand to benefit from such things? With a good collaboration among stakeholders, we will surely make a headway,” he noted.