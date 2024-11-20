Previous article: Diddy faces more than two dozen lawsuits as he sits in jail

Songwriting is a calling and not a career path– Stay Jay

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 20 - 2024 , 11:23

Ghanaian musician Stay Jay has expressed his deep concern about the declining standard of songwriting in Ghana's music industry.

In a recent interview on 3FM , Stay Jay lamented that the art of songwriting has been reduced to a mere formality, with many songwriters failing to meet the basic requirements of good songwriting.

“Songwriting is not easy…I don’t think a lot of people are writers. They just get the vibe and just do whatever they do but if you want to be a writer, it’s a calling, you have to get the gift from God,” he said.(Read also:Reggie Zippy reunites with ex-wife for daughter's 10th birthday celebration, Use your platforms to preach peace – NCC Director to Creatives)

He revealed that songwriting is an effortless process for him, thanks to his unique skills and talents. According to Stay Jay, his ability to craft meaningful songs is a natural gift that sets him apart from other songwriters.

“Always when I am in the studios, I pray before I do a song and I don’t write a song. It just comes to my head with the beat and everything and I just tell the engineer and we are good to go,” he added.

Real name, William Kojo Johnson, is best known for his hit single "Shashee Wowo" produced by Ghanaian producer Killbeatz, which gained huge popularity in Ghana.

He won the best new artiste of the year at the 2012 Ghana Music Awards and also earned six other nominations in the same year.