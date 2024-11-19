Featured

Reggie Zippy reunites with ex-wife for daughter's 10th birthday celebration

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 19:50

In a surprising turn of events, Reggie Zippy has reunited with his ex-wife Edith Ward and their 10-year-old daughter Dior.

The reunion, which was shared on Reggie's Facebook page, was to celebrate Dior's birthday. This comes after Reggie had publicly accused Edith of preventing him from seeing their children.

“Mum and Dad with the birthday Princess Dior last night after family reunion dinner to celebrate Dior’s 10th birthday. There is peace, love, joy and harmony for our children and us parents too. Thank you Edith for this wonderful opportunity for us to reset and recalibrate our positive family relationship. Medaase,” he wrote in his caption.

Watch video below: