When President George Weah visited Rev. Azigiza’s Citizens Fellowship church

The atmosphere at Citizens Fellowship Church on Sunday, November 17, 2024, was nothing short of celestial, as former President of Liberia and football icon, George Oppong Weah, fellowshipped with the church.

The congregation erupted with joy as Weah walked through the doors to fellowship with the church on the occasion of the fifth anniversary celebration and dedication of the building of Citizens Fellowship Church

Weah, 1995 African, European, and World Player of the Year winner was also visibly excited to be part of the church.

When he took the stage, he playfully chanted one of Rev. Azigiza's iconic catchphrases from his days as a renowned DJ: “yor yor yoor yoor yoor, Azigiza on Joy.”

The congregation responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, their excitement filling the entire church.

Reflecting on his long-standing friendship with Rev. Azigiza, Weah fondly shared stories from their earlier days when they both shared a passion for music.

He expressed deep gratitude for how far God had brought them: from their youthful days of music and ambition to their present roles—one as a former president and the other as a spiritual leader, guiding souls towards the Kingdom of God.

Weah encouraged the Citizens to remain steadfast in their love for God, emphasizing the importance of supporting His kingdom through soul-winning and the use of their unique gifts.

The occasion attracted a large crowd of believers and religious figures among which included Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, who was the Guest Speaker.

In response to divine calling, Rev. Azigiza started the Citizens Fellowship Church five years ago to most importantly, positively impact the youth.

