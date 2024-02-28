Next article: Men should learn to say no to sex since some women are bad luck, says Eddie Nartey

Samini for GHETIS 2024 in France

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 14:50

Award- winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, popularly known as Samini is a guest artiste for this year’s Ghana- Europe Tourism and Investment Summit (GHETIS) scheduled to take place from Sunday, March 3 to March 10 at Marriot Champs Elysees Hotel, France.

GHETIS 2024 seeks promote Ghana’s Tourism sector and potentials on the international stage to attract tourists and promote exchange between Ghana and Europe.

Similarly, it aims at promoting other sectors such as Ghana’s Hospitality, Manufacturing, Energy, Health and Agro Business.

Speakers on the day will be Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Chassidy E. Keys CEO, Keynect Global (USA); HRM, Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Osu Mantse; H.E, Anna Bossman, Ghana Ambassador to France; Nana Obokese Ampah, Chief, Lead Cultural Ambassador, DGGP; Hon. Dr Stephen Amoah, Dep. Minister of Trade and Industry among others.

GHETIS 2024 is a collaboration between Ghana Invest and the Ghana Embassy in France.

Ghana Invest is a private diaspora-led organisation dedicated to the promotion of Ghanaian trade, industry and investment abroad and GHETIS forms part their larger commitment and goodwill to the cause.