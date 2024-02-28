Enough of the ‘copy copy’ sounds, GH music needs identity, says sound engineer DKB

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 15:26

Ghanaian sound engineer, David Kwamena Bolton popularly known as DKB feels it is about time Ghana identified with a particular music genre.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, DKB mentioned that Ghanaians are always quick to chase foreign genres.

“It is about time we had a genre we call our own instead of copying others. It used to be Highlife and then we had Hiplife, we also had Azonto and now we are chasing after Afrobeats because we feel that is what the world wants to listen to.

“We should be able to hold on to one music style. We are quick to let go of ours and chase genres that are not ours. When we copy from others, we will always come out with replicas, and we will fail because it is not ours. It's sad for a country like Ghana, where we have so much talent,” he lamented.

DKB was behind hit songs such as Abrewa Nana’s Odo Filla, Prickie’s Obaa Fɛfɛɛfɛ, Gogo Wo Ho by Ex Doe and Nkasie’s Sugar Daddy, among others, back in the 90s.

He feels his talent is untapped yet and that he is ever ready to hand down his knowledge to young sound engineers who are willing to learn from him.

DKB told Graphic Showbiz Ghanaians easily disregard the services of the older sound engineers when a new one pops up, which sometimes makes some of the gurus in the space unwilling to help out.

"As for me, I am ever ready to impart the knowledge I have to any young sound engineer who needs my services. However, I would not go chasing after anyone to come learn from me. I cannot speak for the others but I know they are also willing to help. Meanwhile, since the young ones feel they know it all and are not willing to learn, we will also keep what we know to ourselves," he stated.

