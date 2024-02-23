Young sound engineers don’t listen to advice –Sound engineer DKB

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 23 - 2024 , 12:23

HE was behind hit songs such as Abrewa Nana’s Odo Filla, Prickie’s Obaa Fɛfɛɛfɛ, Gogo Wo Ho by Ex Doe and Nkasie’s Sugar Daddy, among others, back in the 90s, and sound engineer David Kwamena Bolton believes he still has so much in him to give.

He feels his talent is untapped yet and that he is ever ready to hand down his knowledge to young sound engineers who are willing to learn from him.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz in an interview, DKB, who is also a software programmer, music executive and record producer, said it is unfortunate that some of the young sound engineers think they know it all and are reluctant to learn from the seasoned ones.

“The likes of myself, Zapp Mallet, Appietus, Kaywa, Hammer of Da Last 2 and others have so much to give the young ones but the question is, are they ready to learn from us? If someone is not ready to learn, how do you teach the person?

“Now everyone is calling himself a sound engineer because they have computers in front of them. But you see, you need to know the fundamentals of sound engineering and learn from the seasoned ones to perfect your act,” he added.

DKB’s Prime Media Entertainment has, in the past, worked with musicians including Edem, Samini, Rocky Dawuni, Epixode and Ex Doe. Now, however, he says his record label is into recruiting talented young artistes.

“Currently, we have about 18 young artistes signed under Prime Media Entertainment and we want to give them exposure. We don’t want to work with any popular artiste for now, even though we have worked with a majority of them in the past,” he added.