Men should learn to say no to sex since some women are bad luck, says Eddie Nartey

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 11:44

Ghanaian actor and producer Eddie Nartey is urging men to learn to say no to sex since some sexual offers are detrimental to their well-being.

In a recent episode of his podcast “Into the Mic”, Eddie Nartey highlighted the significance of this message in a time when indiscriminate sex has become common.

“Some women have bad luck in their lives”, he asserted, hinting at the unseen challenges that may affect individuals’ paths.

He emphasised the importance of judgement, questioning how men can differentiate between women who bring positive energy into their lives and those who may unintentionally bring negativity.

The root of Eddie’s advice lies in the need for men to exercise restraint and discretion when it comes to sexual encounters.

“Learn how to say NO to sex”, he urged, directing his words specifically to men.

His message resonates with the notion that physical attraction should not cloud judgment or override the need for thoughtful decision-making.

He acknowledges the natural instinct for attraction but emphasises the importance of looking beyond physical desires to assess the broader implications of intimate relationships. (Read also Eddie Nartey calls for joint productions among GH filmmakers to revive industry)

In the same vein, Eddie Nartey extends his counsel to married women, highlighting the issue of infertility as a potential strain on marital relationships.

His advice underscores the importance of fidelity and open communication within marriages, urging couples to address challenges together rather than allowing them to fester and undermine their bond.