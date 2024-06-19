Perpetual Didier drops Yesu Nkoa
The year 2023 wasn’t a good one for gospel singer, Perpetual Didier when she lost her brother under bizarre circumstances.
However, as a Christian, she got encouragement from the word of God. And her long hours of reading the word of God and being in His presence sparked a new song, Yesu Nkoa.
Yesu Nkoar released on Friday, June 7, is an uplifting track, with lyrics that praise God and his goodness. Perpetual’s soulful vocals are sure to resonate with listeners.
According to her, the song is a message of hope and resilience to fans.
“The release of Yesu Nkoa (Jesus Alone) serves as a beacon of hope and positivity, providing listeners with a much-needed source of inspiration in difficult times,” she said.
With her unique blend of Ghanaian music and contemporary sounds, Perpetual Didier has established herself as one of the most talented gospel musicians in the industry.
She first hit the limelight in 2010 when she released Nea Wo A Y3 and later dropped her debut 10-track-album, Wontumi Nka Me Nhye.
Last year, she released Edenkema recorded by Dave Joy and produced by Lucci Money.
Perpetual told Graphic Showbiz the lack of a single voice or a united front by gospel artistes to champion their cause has been the bane to the industry’s progress.
“Unlike secular musicians who have shown a united front and as a result are compelling event organisers to act in their best interest, gospel musicians are not united.
“A secular musician for instance, can lobby strongly for a colleague to perform alongside him at a show but such solidarity acts do not exist on the gospel front,” she said.