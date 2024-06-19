Next article: Here comes Ohene Agyeman with ‘Brenya’

Previous article: TV Channels must get necessary approval before airing films, says National Film Authority

Featured

Perpetual Didier drops Yesu Nkoa

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 23:20

The year 2023 wasn’t a good one for gospel singer, Perpetual Didier when she lost her brother under bizarre circumstances.

Advertisement

However, as a Christian, she got encouragement from the word of God. And her long hours of reading the word of God and being in His presence sparked a new song, Yesu Nkoa.

Yesu Nkoar released on Friday, June 7, is an uplifting track, with lyrics that praise God and his goodness. Perpetual’s soulful vocals are sure to resonate with listeners.

According to her, the song is a message of hope and resilience to fans.

“The release of Yesu Nkoa (Jesus Alone) serves as a beacon of hope and positivity, providing listeners with a much-needed source of inspiration in difficult times,” she said.

With her unique blend of Ghanaian music and contemporary sounds, Perpetual Didier has established herself as one of the most talented gospel musicians in the industry.

She first hit the limelight in 2010 when she released Nea Wo A Y3 and later dropped her debut 10-track-album, Wontumi Nka Me Nhye.

Last year, she released Edenkema recorded by Dave Joy and produced by Lucci Money.