Featured

Here comes Ohene Agyeman with ‘Brenya’

Kouame Koulibaly Showbiz News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 22:56

As singer/composer, Ohene Agyeman gets set for the first phase of a radio tour to promote his new ‘Brenya’ single, he is patting himself on the back for crafting a feel-good track that he believes his fans would love.

Advertisement

Ohene, who used to be known as Jah Glory, kicks off the tour in the Central Region with a three-day engagement on nine stations. The singer will be on Radio Windy Bay, Nyce FM and Obirimankoma FM (June 25); Cape FM, Darling FM and ATL FM (June 26) and Radio Central, Castle FM and Ahomka FM (June 27).

“I see the tour as a chance for lovers of good Highlife to hear my latest stuff and stay assured that I constantly have it in mind to make them happy with every new piece I bring,” says Ohene whose last EP release, Mafe No, was in March 2023.

Ohene has a lot of experience under his sleeves as far as live music is concerned in this country. He has sung with several groups including the Magnificent 2 of the Second Battalion of Infantry, Sappers, The Fish Band, Megastar, Western Diamonds, Oguaaman Int. and Dadi’s Band. He has also worked with Kojo Antwi.

His new work is a piece on which he pours his heart out to a lover called Brenya. She is a woman he cherishes and would not want to lose. It is a mid-tempo track on which Ohene weaves some appropriate lovey-dovey lyrics to enchant his sweetheart. His vocal dexterity is also on show with varying ranges, sometimes hitting some very high, delightful pitches.

Recorded at Ultimate Vibes Studios and African Vintage Studio, both in Accra, the ‘Brenya’ song benefits from contributions by two of the best instrumentalists on the Ghanaian popular music scene: keyboardist Robert Keyz and guitarist Dominic Quachie. They blend well and add a rousing feel to the track that’s simply pleasant to hear.

According to Ohene, he would hit Greater Accra and Ashanti regions after the Central Region tour before heading out to other locations across the country.

“I always love to interact directly with fans. That’s why I’m excited about the upcoming radio tour so I can talk about my work and get immediate feedback from listeners,” added Ohene.