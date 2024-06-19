Featured

I’m considering a second Singathon attempt – Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian broadcast journalist and singer, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, has announced her intention to attempt breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon for a second time.

Her previous attempt in December 2023, where she aimed to surpass the existing record held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours straight in 2012, ended in disqualification.

Despite the setback, the mother of three remains undeterred and is gearing up for another shot at the prestigious title.

She explained that first attempt was hindered by limited preparation time, having only two weeks to organise the challenge and is hopeful that with more time to prepare, she will achieve the goal and make Ghana proud.

In a video sighted by Graphic Showbiz, she said said: “I've been thinking about a lot, and I believe that the record attempt I embarked on is similar to the black stars participating in a World Cup, or the black queens participating in an African Cup competition, or a presidential candidate attempting for presidency. And so I have never in my life seen the black stars quit football because they didn't qualify for the World Cup. They still play all the time.”

“I have seen presidential candidates who have not won the presidential seat, but still attempting. So if I have attempted the world record and it was not successful, it doesn't mean that I need to give up. We are still considering. And so moving forward, I believe that a lot have been lent. I mean, we had only two weeks to attempt what we did last year, December that is 2023. So we have enough months ahead that is if you would want to go again, to properly prepare and hit it once and for all, and still make Ghana proud. If I'm successful next year, put Ghana on the map.”