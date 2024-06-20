Featured

TV Channels must get necessary approval before airing films, says National Film Authority

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 00:20

The National Film Authority (NFA) has issued a directive to all television channels in Ghana, requiring them to seek permission from copyright owners before broadcasting any films on their platforms.

Advertisement

This move comes after the NFA received numerous complaints from global film distributors about unauthorised broadcasting of movies by some terrestrial channels and media houses in Ghana.

According to the NFA, broadcasting movies without authorisation violates their exclusive rights and constitutes copyright infringement, which attracts both civil and criminal liabilities. (Read Nigeria's Ruth Kadiri threatens legal action against Ghanaian TV stations airing her content without authorisation)

The list of complaints include:

(1) A number of terrestrial channel owners and media houses in Ghana broadcast/air movies or films on their channels.

(2) The broadcasting/airing of these movies or films are being done without the authorisation from the movie creators/copyright owners.

(3) The unauthorised broadcasting/airing of the said movies or films is in violation of exclusive rights of the copyright owners.

The directive is in accordance with the authority's statutory function of ensuring compliance with laws regulating copyright within the Ghanaian film industry as set out in section 3(e)(iv) of the Development and Classification of Film Act 2016 (Act 935).

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, she advised all terrestrial channel owners and media houses to conduct an assessment of the movies and films currently being broadcast on their channels, to ensure that the necessary authorizations have been obtained from the copyright owners.