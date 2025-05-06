Next article: I’m still waiting for verification, Afua Asantewaa on second singathon attempt

Ophelia Crossland is Creative Director of Nineteen57

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 06 - 2025 , 15:34 2 minutes read

Ophelia Crossland, renowned fashion designer and owner of fashion brand, Ophelia Crossland Designs Ltd has been appointed Creative Director of Nineteen57.

With her new role, she’s expected to fill the gap of her husband, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) whose appointment as the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President earlier this year impedes his ability to fully function as the fashion brand he founded.

According to Edem Mensah - Tsortorme, Media Relations Officer for Nineteen57 Events, Ophelia’s new position will see her take on the day-to-day administration of Nineteen57.

Known for her keen eye for detail and mastery in haute couture, her leadership is expected to usher in a new era for Nineteen57.

“Nineteen57 has always stood for bold sophistication and African excellence and I’m excited to build on that legacy and explore new creative horizons with the team," she said.

An old student of St Mary's Senior High School in Korle Gonno, Accra, Ophelia attended Vogue Style School of Fashion and Design by Joyce Ababio where she was adjudged best graduating student in 2004.

Soon after her graduation, she started her fashion career in 2004 and has made clothes for prominent personalities in Ghana including former Speaker of Parliament, Joyce Bamford-Addo, Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Woods, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Gifty Anti, and Joselyn Dumas.

She was named Swarovski's West African Ambassador in 2017 and was selected to represent Ghana at their Fashion Exhibition in Dubai.

In 2018, she won Womenswear designer of the Year at the Glitz Style Awards and she is expected to bring on board her creative skills to push the fortunes of the Nineteen57 brand in the competitive fashion sector.