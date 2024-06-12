Featured

Nollywood actor Sule Suebebe is dead

Jun - 12 - 2024

Renowned Nollywood actor Sule Suebebe, has sadly passed away.

The thespian died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

His death was announced by Pastor Ademola Amusan, also known as Agbala Gabriel, a prominent cleric who had been caring for the actor who had been indisposed for a while.

Sule Suebebe was a prolific actor and producer in the Yoruba film industry. His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with fans and colleagues paying tribute to his memory.

The late actor had been battling health issues and was confined to a wheelchair. Last year, he apologised to the women he had offended during his youthful years

More to follow…