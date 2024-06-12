Next article: Take legal actions against DJs for using your songs for adverts - Bnoskka to musicians

Former 1017 Rapper Enchanting, dead at 26

Renowned Texas rapper Enchanting, born Channing Nicole Larry, has tragically passed away at 26.

Gucci Mane, her former mentor and label boss, confirmed the devastating news on Tuesday, June 11.

Enchanting joined Gucci Mane's New 1017 Records in 2020 but departed the label last year.



Gucci Mane paid a heartfelt tribute to Enchanting on Instagram, sharing a photo of her donning 1017 chains. He captioned the post, "Rest in peace to a talented young lady and a shining star. You will be deeply missed, Chant."

While fans flooded the comments with condolences, some criticised Gucci Mane, linking him to Enchanting's tragic fate and the downfall of other 1017 affiliates. Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, defended her husband, emphasising his efforts to support Enchanting's career and legacy.



Enchanting's final album on 1017, "Luv Scarred/No Luv (Deluxe)," released in November 2022, featured collaborations with Gucci Mane. Lil CJ Casino, a close associate of Enchanting, also honoured her memory with a sad Instagram post.