Nii Mei Cultural And Acrobatic Group set to perform in France

May - 20 - 2024

The Nii Mei Cultural And Acrobatic Group have been billed to perform in France on July 22 to July 29, 2024. Officials from the Musicians Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) in collaboration with Adamfopa Talent Quest Show will be acting as Judges for the show.

They are Mr. George Amoo, deputy Coordinator , Mr. Samuel Adjaloko and Mr. Nicholas Ofori.

The Adamfopa Talent Quest Show is an exciting initiative designed to provide a platform for young Ghanaian talents in France to exhibit their Skills and Creativity in Various musical genres.

The event is being organized by Adamfopa Talent Quest.

Speaking to the Coordinator of the Show, Mr George Amoo, he said this show is the first of its kind in France by the Adamfopa Media Group to project the talents amongst the Ghanaian Society