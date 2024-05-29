Featured

Ignore distasteful allegations after tragic accident-Lil Win’s team

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 29 - 2024 , 10:57

The management of Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has denied that the team has neglected accident victims of the comedian’s fatal car crash at Amakom over the weekend.

The said accident, claimed the life of a three-year-old who was in the car with his father.

In a press statement yesterday, Wezzy Empire noted that they find the allegations that their camp had neglected the victims of the accident distasteful and disturbing.

They mentioned that they were unaware "about the extent of damage from the accident because our artist, manager and bouncer suffered life-threatening injuries.”

It also disclosed that Lil Win’s manager is still undergoing treatment in the hospital while his bouncer is awaiting a surgical review.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a three-year-old boy who was involved in the gruesome accident and we extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” they stated but insist the allegations are unwarranted.

As such, “we remain resolute that investigations by the Police would establish the facts of the matter in due course. We continue to crave for the support of all Ghanaians to pray for the affected persons' full recovery,” they added.

It appears the press statement released yesterday has rather angered netizens, accusing Lil Win and the management for not owning up to take responsibility for the unfortunate incident which has claimed the life an innocent child. (Related articles: Actor Lil Win involved in accident at Amakom, Actor Lilwin breaks silence on Amakom accident, Three-year-old boy involved in Lil Win's car crash dead)

