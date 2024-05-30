Next article: Zack Orji: My church suspended me for playing a sex scene in a movie

Featured

Moana 2 makes a splash with first full trailer

BBC Showbiz News May - 30 - 2024 , 19:09

Dwayne Johnson has said "It's time to set sail", as the first full-length trailer for Moana 2 is released.

Advertisement

The film is a sequel to 2016's Moana, which followed an adventurous Polynesian teenage girl who sets on a daring mission across the ocean to save her people.

Following the trailer's release, some fans said they were "so excited" for Moana 2, but others questioned the need for a sequel.

Auli'i Cravalho and Johnson will reprise their roles as the voices of Moana and Maui respectively.

The new trailer doesn't give much away about the plot, but Disney has previously given a rough outline of the story.

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the company revealed.

The new animated musical will take audiences "on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers", it added.

Those unlikely seafarers include Moana's rooster Heihei and pet pig Pua - both of whom are seen in the trailer.

As Maui holds one in each hand, he jokes to Moana that he looks forward to making "bacon and eggs" on the voyage.

Many fans of the film, who were children when the original was released eight years ago, will now be teenagers or adults.

Disney will therefore be hoping the film appeals both to the nostalgic audience as well as a new generation of children.

Following the trailer's release, one fan said: "This looks good. Moana was an amazing film with great songs. I hope this sequel can be on the same level."

"As long as the songs are as iconic as the first, I'm all in," said another.

One fan commented: "It looks good but it remains to be seen how good the story is. Cautiously optimistic."

However, not everybody was pleased, with one user posting: "Nobody asked for this."

Another added: "Disney just can't stop milking a good movie." Some movie fans said they would choose to watch Wicked instead, which is due to be released on the same day - 27 November.

The original Moana made $687m (£540m) at the box office worldwide and scored two Oscar nominations.

A sequel was previously in development as a Disney+ series, but the company surprised fans in February when it revealed it would take the film to cinemas instead.

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda - who was nominated for an Oscar for the original - has not returned to work on the music for the sequel.

Instead, the songs have been created by four composers, including songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who rose to fame in 2022 after creating an unofficial Bridgerton musical on TikTok.

Advertisement

A live-action Moana remake, also starring Johnson, is scheduled for release in 2026.