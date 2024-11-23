Featured

It takes more than language to ‘blow’ –Stonebwoy

Justice Agbenorsi Showbiz News Nov - 23 - 2024 , 08:30

A GHANAIAN Dancehall/Reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, has encouraged up and coming musicians to look beyond their local dialects and blend them with other languages to reach out globally.

To him, seamlessly introducing local tongue in their songs, making a deliberate effort to intertwine cross-languages, and promotion of songs were the surest ways to make an impact in the global music industry.

Advertisement

He made these revelations while speaking to local and international students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), at a Cultural Day celebration on Friday, November 15.

“It is not easy crossing over to mainstream, and music on its own is a universal language so let us keep that at the fore and not feel like we are being discriminated against,” he said in response to a question on how up and coming musicians from minority ethnic backgrounds could make their songs hits despite the local language they use.

“It takes more than just language to blow”, drawing attention to the legacy of influential musicians such as Philip Gbeho, who composed the Ghanaian national anthem, and Ephraim Amu, known for his significant contributions to music despite their ethnic backgrounds.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by artistes from various ethnic backgrounds in reaching wider audiences, adding, “Somebody from the north also faces the same struggle; it is not easy to cross over into the Ashanti Region and vice versa,” he noted.

He shared his own experience of how over time, he had been able to maintain specific songs on his set anytime he performed in the Volta Region, which he said resonated warmly with his audiences there.

“I have songs that when I go to the Volta Region, I make sure they are on my set list. And the way the people there react to them is so heart-warming. They just love it,” he added.

The Culture Day, organised by the Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC) of UPSA, featured exhibitions, talks and food bazaar which took the students on a journey to learn about and experience the different cultural heritage on the continent in one place.

Themed Bridging Cultures, Shaping Futures, the event provided a platform for students to showcase their unique cultures, fostering a spirit of unity and understanding among the Ghanaian student body.