I’m not heartbroken about my divorce since I didn’t propose to my wife-Patapaa

Jennifer Ewoenam Amewotse Showbiz News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 17:42

One Corner hit-maker, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa, has disclosed that he is not emotionally traumatised by the negative turn of his marriage since he didn’t propose love to his estranged German wife, Liha Miller.

The ‘famous’ marriage which took place in 2021, was said to have broken down shortly after the wedding, with the couple separating for over two years.

Interestingly, Patapaa had been tight-lipped about his marriage challenges, deliberately turning down to answer questions about his supposed divorce during interviews.

But the state of his not so good marriage was perhaps brought to light by Liha, who disclosed in a recent interview that she had been in touch with Patapaa’s parents to finalise their marriage. (Read I’m dealing with Patapaa’s parents to finalise our divorce - Liha Miller)

She also disclosed during the said interview that she wasn’t in Ghana because of him.

But in a recent interview with Angel TV, the man from Swedru finally talked about his marriage crisis, admitting that they were in the process of dissolving the union.

However, he is not brokenhearted, as many expected, since he didn’t propose to her but Liha made the first move when she asked a “betweener” to link them up in her house.

Patapaa disclosed that he is still wearing his wedding ring because of the respect he has for the judicial system since the marriage hasn’t been legally dissolved.