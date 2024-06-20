Featured

West Africa Music and Arts Festival launched in Accra

Jun - 20 - 2024

The West Africa Music and Arts Festival (WAMAFEST) has officially launched in Accra, Ghana, bringing together prominent music industry professionals and stakeholders from across West Africa.

The festival, which will culminate in a grand concert at the University of Ghana on Saturday, June 22, promises to be an exhilarating celebration of the subregion's rich cultural heritage and its global influence.



The launch saw a distinguished gathering that included Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, along with delegates from various West African countries. Also present were representatives from Global A&R Warner Recorded Music, MUSIGA President Bessa Simons, HipHopPreneur and Marketing Strategist Professor Jasmine Young, and a host of music executives and artistes including Efya, Reggie Rockstone and Trigmatic.



In his opening remarks, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, , emphasised the importance of collaboration among West African countries to preserve and promote their cultural heritage through music. He highlighted Ghana’s ongoing efforts to position itself as the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) hub of West Africa, aiming to foster a vibrant music scene that supports and celebrates regional culture.



"We are committed to establishing Ghana as a central hub for cultural and music events in West Africa," Agyeman said. "It is imperative that we work together to share our expertise and create a robust platform that not only preserves our rich cultural traditions but also propels our music onto the global stage."



Vice President of Global A&R Warner Recorded Music, Kabiru Bello, echoed the GTA boss' sentiments and called for increased investment in programs that provide artistes and creatives with greater exposure and opportunities.



"We need to create more avenues for our talented artists to gain international recognition and expand their reach. Investing in these areas will ensure that our music resonates globally," he stated.



Director of the Warner Music Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University, Professor Jasmine Young, underscored the significance of sustaining the festival for future generations. "WAMAFEST is more than just a celebration; it is a platform that can give back to society by amplifying the powerful voice that music provides. It's crucial that we continue this festival in the coming years to nurture and showcase our talent."



WAMAFest



WAMAFest is a 4-day celebration of West African music, arts, and culture. It kicked off on June 19, 2024, at Accra's Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. The festival in its maiden edition will feature a music industry conference, panel discussions, workshops, art installations, performances by top artistes, masterclasses with industry icons and a Juneteenth Parade, promoting tourism and economic development in the subregion.



