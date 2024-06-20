Previous article: I’m not heartbroken about my divorce since I didn’t propose to my wife-Patapaa

Joselyn Dumas bags new ambassadorial deal

Delali Sika Showbiz News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 15:33

Actress, entrepreneur, and media personality Joselyn Dumas has been appointed as a brand ambassador for the Ghanaian-made watch brand Caveman Watches.

According to the founder and CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Ms. Dumas’ multifaceted career, elegance, charisma, influential presence in the entertainment industry, and dedication to promoting African culture make her an ideal representative for Caveman Watches.

Speaking to the media, Dzamefe revealed that this partnership aims to elevate the brand’s presence both locally and internationally, aligning with its vision of promoting African excellence in luxury craftsmanship.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joselyn Dumas to the Caveman family. Her commitment to excellence and her passion for African heritage perfectly resonate with our brand values," Anthony Dzamefe said.

He added that as part of the partnership, Joselyn Dumas will feature prominently in Caveman Watches' upcoming advertising campaigns, social media promotions, CSR initiatives, and high-profile events. She will also lead the female aspects of the brand’s collection.

Her involvement is expected to enhance the brand’s visibility and appeal to a broader audience, including female fashion enthusiasts and watch collectors.

Joselyn Dumas expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to be part of the Caveman Watches journey. This brand represents the pinnacle of African ingenuity and craftsmanship. I am eager to help showcase these beautiful timepieces to the world and promote the rich cultural heritage they embody."

Caveman Watches has quickly risen to prominence in the luxury watch market, renowned for its handcrafted timepieces that merge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. The brand’s dedication to quality and attention to detail has garnered a loyal customer base and international recognition.