I would have settled down with any of my baby mamas if I found peace with them -Akwaboah

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 21:17

Highlife singer, Akwaboah has set the record straight on his marriage and past relationships, disclosing that he didn’t make a fool out of his baby mamas.

In a recent interview on Delay show, Akwaboah addressed his past relationships and fatherhood, clarifying that his decisions were made with careful consideration and driven by specific circumstances.

He acknowledged that his journey as a man and father has not been without challenges and unexpected turns.

Akwaboah emphasized that he never intended to father children with multiple women and not settle down with any of them and that life's circumstances and timelines don't always align with our plans, but we must move forward.

“While growing up in life, you give yourself some timeline to achieve certain things. Perhaps, you’ve not gotten what you are looking at but you are still moving on.

“So me as a person and a man growing up, I won’t be happy that I’m fathering children from different women and settle down with another.

“But situations happen and I don’t think I can go into details of that. But perhaps, if I had peace of mind with any of the women, I would have stayed,” he said.

Akwaboah Jnr tied the knot with his partner Theresa on Friday, May 3, 2024 at a colourful ceremony. The singer first shared the news about this marriage in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1. (Related article (PICTURES) Highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr marries)

The couple had their traditional marriage on Friday, May 3, and white wedding the following day.

However, the beautiful ceremony had been veiled with many controversies and condemnations, with Akwaboah Jnr being the focus of attack particularly for claims of “using and dumping” his baby mamas to settle down with a virgin.

However, Akwaboah clarified that he did not marry his wife solely because she was a virgin. He revealed that he only discovered her virgin status after proposing to her.

“And I didn’t also marry my wife because she was a virgin. I didn’t even know until I told her my intention of marrying her before she disclosed to me her virgin status and I later verified that she hasn’t indeed had sex before,” he said.

