Cruise vessel serenade of the seas docks at Takoradi Harbour

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 19:56

On Wednesday June 5, 2024, the Cruise vessel Serenade of the Seas berthed at the Takoradi Harbour.

The good news was shared by Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on its Faceboojk pages yesterday.

The tourist vessel is the biggest to visit Ghana, marking a remarkable event in Ghana’s tourism industry.

The ship has a passenger capacity of 2,490 and 891 crew members. It berthed at approximately 7:00 am and departed at 3:30pm.

Over 200 tourists onboard visited the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, Kakum, Bosomtwe Sam fishing Harbour, Cocoa farm among other tourist sites. This is the fifth tourist vessel to call at the Takoradi port this year and a few more are expected before the end of the year.

This cruise and most of the Cruises are usually organised by Sunseekers Tours, an international Travel and Tour Company.

In April this year, Ghana's tourism industry received a boost when a passenger cruise vessel docked at the Elmina Fishing Harbour in the Central Region, with 115 tourists from across the world.