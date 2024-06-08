Next article: I would have settled down with any of my baby mamas if I found peace with them -Akwaboah

Featured

Actress Yvonne Nelson to partake in #dumsormuststop protest despite health challenges

Graphic.com.gh Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 21:43

Actress Yvonne Nelson has reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to participating in the #dumsormuststop protest today, emphasizing that neither her health issues nor any obstacle will deter her.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Yvonne expressed her determination to join the walk from Legon to Tetteh Quarshie, despite acknowledging her less-than-optimal health condition. Her drive stems from a profound desire to secure a better future for future generations.

Expressing her conviction that Ghana merits better leadership, Yvonne reiterated her resolve on Twitter, stating, "Even if it's just me, 5 of us, 20, or 1000, I will still walk. We don't deserve bad governance, infused with deceit and arrogance. #dumsormuststop. My health hasn't been 100%, but I will still walk from Legon down to Tetteh Quarshie in protest of a better GH for my kids and their kids."

Having previously invited Ghanaians to join her in the campaign against recent power outages, Yvonne now seeks widespread support for the upcoming protest. The actress cum producer was a central figure in the 2015 dumsor protest against the then National Democratic Congress' administration.

She hopes for a turnout reminiscent of the 2015 Dumsor protest she organized alongside fellow celebrities and aims to draw attention to the ongoing power crisis plaguing the nation.