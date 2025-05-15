Next article: Rihanna new music alert: Singer to release first new song in three years for the ‘Smurfs’ movie

I couldn’t wait to be Artiste of the Year –King Promise

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 15 - 2025 , 13:00 3 minutes read

UNLIKE last year, when he left many fans disappointed after failing to secure the ultimate prize, newly crowned Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Artiste of the Year, King Promise, is absolutely thrilled to claim his title.

The Paris hitmaker didn’t just beat his closest rivals King Paluta and Stonebwoy to clinch the bragging rights of TGMA Artiste of the Year but also walked away with the highest number of awards (four) at this year’s event which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10. (Read #TGMA26: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year, King Paluta grabs popular song of the year with Aseda)

He won Best AfroPop Song, Best Afropop/Afrobeats Song, Album/EP of the Year, and of course, the coveted Artiste of the Year.

Sharing his excitement in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, May 13, King Promise, who is evidently living his dreams, expressed his joy and gratitude, revealing that winning the Artiste of the Year title was a long-awaited moment for him.

“I was very hopeful I was going to win, so I couldn't wait for it to materialise and I am glad it did.”

“Truthfully, it feels great and the love from my fans and Ghanaians has been overwhelming. I appreciate Ghana for acknowledging my hard work in the year under review and giving me the highest mandate to continue being the Ambassador of Ghana's music to the rest of the world,” he stated.

In the days leading up to last year’s awards ceremony, King Promise sparked debate and anticipation over the coveted Artiste of the Year award with his confident prediction about winning the topmost honours.

During an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, the Terminator hitmaker stated that he would be "100 per cent surprised" if he did not win the ultimate award of the night.

He, however, lost to Stonebwoy that year. Returning this year with renewed determination, he again had confidence in his chances of winning and he did.

Despite the historical challenges faced by most previous Artiste of the Year winners, many of whom have struggled to maintain their relevance post-award, King Promise seems unruffled.

Addressing the concerns about sustaining his career momentum, he reassured his fans, saying: “That will definitely not be my story. I’m putting my foot on the gas, and my consistency over the years speaks for itself. (Read #TGMA26: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year, King Paluta grabs popular song of the year with Aseda)

“Even before the awards on Saturday, I have been out there working. I just got back home from a tour. I have been to Washington, Boston, New York and other places to keep the work going. I won’t relax and it won't stop.”

“My team and I will keep pushing Ghana music to the furthest corners in the world,” he said.

He also took a moment to address young people with dreams to look up to him as an example of resilience, recalling his debut year, where despite earning seven nominations, he didn't win any award.

However, instead of giving up, he worked harder, trusting in God's timing.

“This is a big win for me and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. Any young person who has a dream should use me as an example of resilience.”

“In my first year, I had seven nominations and left to the house with nothing at the end of the night. While some people laughed at me, I just worked harder and today, I am the chosen one,” he added with glee.