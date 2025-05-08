Featured

Harmonious Chorale returns to Ghana after groundbreaking West African tour

May - 08 - 2025

Ghana’s Harmonious Chorale has returned home after a widely acclaimed 10-day tour of Togo, Benin, and Nigeria, where the choir used the power of music to bridge cultures and promote African unity.

The tour, which ran from April 25 to May 5, 2025, featured sold-out concerts, emotional performances, and high-level collaborations that reaffirmed the choir’s standing as a cultural force in the sub-region.

From the opening show in Lomé to the final standing ovation in Lagos, Harmonious Chorale captivated audiences with a diverse blend of classical, traditional, and contemporary African choral music.

In Togo, the group delivered an emotionally charged performance at the Grand Rex Auditorium. Ewe-language pieces such as “Esrom Miele” by Ephraim Amu and “Eleagbe Lo” by T.W. Kwami moved the audience to a thunderous standing ovation. Madame Marie-Josée Trenou, President of the AEA Foundation, praised the ensemble for “fostering continental unity and youth empowerment.”

The choir’s visit to Benin saw a historic joint performance with La Chorale Paix Divine De Godomey. Together, they performed “Oye” by James Varrick Armaah, in a moment described by many as the musical highlight of the evening. The group’s French-language selections, including “La Nuit” and “Duo Des Fleurs,” highlighted their linguistic versatility. A surprise birthday tribute to Armaah, the choir’s founder and conductor, added a personal touch that energised the audience.

In Nigeria, the group was hosted by philanthropist Sir Olu Okeowo for an evening of Yoruba hymns and gospel music. Songs such as “Agbo Ju O” and “My Help Comes from the Lord” left attendees visibly moved. The grand finale at Lagos' Shell Hall featured cross-cultural choral fusions including “Messiah Baba Mi” by Dr. Ayo Oluranti and the pidgin favourite “Una Hear Me So” by David Aina, which brought the crowd to its feet.

Archbishop Dr. Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria and a member of the choir’s Board of Governors, commended the group’s vision, saying he would continue to support their mission.

Reflecting on the journey, Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, Chairman of the Board of Governors and President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, described the tour as transformational. “This tour was more than concerts; it was a movement. Harmonious Chorale has shown that Africa’s cultural wealth, when shared, becomes a catalyst for unity and progress. We return with hearts full of gratitude to God, our hosts, and every soul touched by this journey,” he said.

Founded in 2007, Harmonious Chorale has built a global reputation for musical excellence and cultural authenticity. Led by celebrated composer James Varrick Armaah, the choir has previously won international accolades including at the World Choir Games and Ghana Gospel Music Awards.