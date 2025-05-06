Next article: Rihanna reveals she is expecting third child with A$AP Rocky

Govt to construct 24-Hour new market in Winneba to boost tourism and trade

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 06 - 2025 , 11:31 2 minutes read

Government has announced plans to construct a 24-hour ultramodern gated market in Winneba as part of efforts to enhance local economic activity and position the historic coastal town as a vibrant business and tourism hub.

The market, which will operate around the clock, will include state-of-the-art facilities such as a police post, a fire station, a crèche and other critical amenities.

It forms part of the government’s broader 24-hour economy initiative aimed at accelerating development through increased productivity and service availability.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, during the grand durbar of the 2025 Aboakyer Festival held last Saturday. The commitment was in direct response to an appeal made by the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII.

Although the 24-hour market concept was initially planned for all 16 regional capitals, the Minister noted that Winneba’s cultural and strategic importance earned it early inclusion in the rollout.

“Traditional festivals like Aboakyer are not just cultural events; they are platforms for development. This market will not only honour the request of the Paramount Chief but will also serve as a transformative project for the people of Winneba.”

He further assured the gathering of the government’s commitment to follow through with the promise. “When we return in 2026, it will be to inspect progress not to make new promises,” he stated.

Abokyer

The chiefs and people of Winneba on Saturday held a colourful durbar to climax the 2025 Aboakyer

Neenyi Ghartey VII and his chiefs embarked on a procession in their colourful traditional outfits to the Presbyterian School Park, the venue for the occasion.

The occasion was also honoured by a host of dignitaries including the Central Regional Minister, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere and the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim.

The Tuafo Asafo 1 Company was the first to return from the forest with a live bushbuck, emerging winners of the 2025 Aboakyer hunting race.

They arrived at 10:13 hours to spontaneous jubilation from the durbar of chiefs and people.

The Dentsefo Asafo group, arrived later at 10:24 hours.